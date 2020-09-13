Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 175,435 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.