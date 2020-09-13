Simmons First National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

SFNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

