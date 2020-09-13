Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $8,612,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after buying an additional 160,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

