Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $1,093,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,323.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,000 shares of company stock worth $17,718,310. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.