Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVMUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

