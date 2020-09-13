Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sound Energy stock opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. Sound Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.09 ($0.12).

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

