SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

