S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.79. 681,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,104. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.85 and a 200 day moving average of $309.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

