Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) versus United Microelectronics (OTCMKTS:UMC) Financial Comparison

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Spire alerts:

This table compares Spire and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spire and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 3 5 0 2.63

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 37.66%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Spire.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.83 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of -85.21, indicating that its stock price is 8,621% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Spire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.