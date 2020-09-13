Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $368.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $396.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $991.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,750. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

