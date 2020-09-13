SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLA) Critical Contrast

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SUBARU CORP/ADR and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUBARU CORP/ADR 2.63% 4.59% 2.42% Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32%

Volatility & Risk

SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SUBARU CORP/ADR and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUBARU CORP/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nikola 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nikola has a consensus price target of $54.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.31%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than SUBARU CORP/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUBARU CORP/ADR and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUBARU CORP/ADR $30.77 billion 0.53 $1.40 billion $0.92 11.42 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

SUBARU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats SUBARU CORP/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft; is involved in the rental/lease/sale of temporary houses, and deal of used houses; and provides customer support services for engines and associated parts. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

