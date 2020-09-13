Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

