Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 527,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Sunniva has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Sunniva Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

