Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $770,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 209,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,129. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.