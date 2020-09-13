Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $395.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $360.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.16.

Mastercard stock opened at $330.15 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

