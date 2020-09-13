SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. SVMK’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,417 shares of company stock worth $12,129,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 125,142 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.