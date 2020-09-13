Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in August

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of TNEYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

