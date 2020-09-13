Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

TPR opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

