Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Target worth $126,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

