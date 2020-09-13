TD Securities Boosts Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

