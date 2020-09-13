Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 613 ($8.01).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 662.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.27. The company has a market cap of $946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 55.81. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

