Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Team17 Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613 ($8.01).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 55.81. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 662.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 568.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

