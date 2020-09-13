Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TNISF remained flat at $$17.10 during midday trading on Friday. Técnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

