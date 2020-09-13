TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLTZY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,896. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million during the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

