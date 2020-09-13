TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

