Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Telephone & Data Systems has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

TDS opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.42.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

