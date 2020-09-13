Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDSNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

