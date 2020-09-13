Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.71).

TSCO opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 30,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,024.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,687,367.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

