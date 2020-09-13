The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Western Union has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Western Union has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Western Union to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

WU opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

