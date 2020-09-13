THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $9,214.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

