Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.13. 1,733,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

