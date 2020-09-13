Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $485.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $471.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.31.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $431.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.