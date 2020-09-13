Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TNRG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 85,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,823. Thunder Energies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in the development of new technologies in the field of nuclear instruments, optical instruments, and fuel combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL.

