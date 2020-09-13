THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

