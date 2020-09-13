Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock remained flat at $$11.64 on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

