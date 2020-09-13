Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Short Interest Update

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TIXC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. TIX has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TIX had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a negative return on equity of 216.41%.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

