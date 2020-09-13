TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $95,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.