Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TOFB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

