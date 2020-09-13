Tony Wood Buys 55 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £151.25 ($197.63).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Tony Wood purchased 50 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.04).

On Friday, July 10th, Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 264.30 ($3.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.53. Meggitt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGGT. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 314 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.59).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

