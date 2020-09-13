Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOEYF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

