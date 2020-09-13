Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $36.98. 27,115,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,899,312. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

