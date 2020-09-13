Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,702 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 31,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,452. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.