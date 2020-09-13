Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.52.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,783.74. 382,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,796.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,602.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

