Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Twitter by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Twitter by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Twitter by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,530. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

