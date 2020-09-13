Toroso Investments LLC Invests $272,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,336 shares of company stock worth $22,256,336 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.46. The stock had a trading volume of 602,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.10 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.