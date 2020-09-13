Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,889. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

