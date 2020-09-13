Toroso Investments LLC Sells 509 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.