Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOSYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

