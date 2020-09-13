Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.20.

TOU opened at C$15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 69.25. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$18.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,756.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,636,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,879,852.18. Insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $538,999 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

