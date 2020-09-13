Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

ULTA traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.05. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

